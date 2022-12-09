Chillicothe City Council Agenda Includes Grant

A grant presentation is on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Following the approval of bills and salaries, Jeff Arp with MIRMA will have a Grant presentation for the Chillicothe Police Department.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will lead a discussion on an engineering agreement for the Chillicothe Municipal Airport.

Frampton will also lead a discussion on the city’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax

The final item on the agenda is a project update for the year.

There is NO executive session planned for Monday’s meeting.

