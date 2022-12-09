Chillicothe City Council Agenda Includes Grant
A grant presentation is on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at City Hall.
Following the approval of bills and salaries, Jeff Arp with MIRMA will have a Grant presentation for the Chillicothe Police Department.
City Administrator Roze Frampton will lead a discussion on an engineering agreement for the Chillicothe Municipal Airport.
Frampton will also lead a discussion on the city’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax
The final item on the agenda is a project update for the year.
There is NO executive session planned for Monday’s meeting.