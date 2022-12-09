CMS 8th Grade Girls BBall Improves To 9-2 With 30-20 Win Over Hamilton

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Girls Basketball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a nice 30-20 win over Hamilton. Hamilton’s Mady Wilson had 10 first quarter points, but the Lady Hornets made some adjustments and held her scoreless the remainder of the game.

Chillicothe was led by Hope Donoho who was on fire, scoring 24 points! Lydia Bonderer, Bryleigh Gillespie, and Landry Marsh all added 4 points each. There was great effort and playing time for Kylee Link, Violet Zabka, and Sophie Hurtgen.

The Lady Hornets face Cameron at 4:30 pm next Thursday for the first round in the Hornet Hoops Tournament.

