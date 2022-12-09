Four Booked For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails.

At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500.

At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan County on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing. He was held at the Caldwell County Jail.

At 11:25 am, 29-year-old Raven Cheyene Pittman was arrested by the Probation and Parole office on a parole warrant. She was taken to the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed.

At Noon, 43-year-old Roger A Harper was arrested by Clay County officers on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of stealing. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $30,000.

