$2.2 Million Bid Awarded For Route C Bridge Replacement

The replacement of the Route C Bridge. South of Utica at Shoal Creek was awarded to L. G. Barcus and Sons, Inc, with a bid of $2,260,124.03. Demolition and replacement of the bridge is expected to start in the Spring.

The bridge was closed in early April due to unrepairable deterioration. MoDOT had repeatedly attempted repairs to the 89-year-old bridge, but an inspection at the end of March found the bridge had deteriorated beyond repair and they have closed the bridge until it can be replaced.

