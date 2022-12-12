Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Saturday

23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.

25-year-old Serena M Davis of Kansas was arrested at about 11:25 pm in Caldwell County for alleged tampering with a vehicle, no valid license, speeding, and no seatbelt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

35-year-old Teddy D Tiger of Kansas City was arrested at about 11:25 pm in Caldwell County for alleged tampering with a vehicle, interfering with an arrest, no seatbelt, and a Clay County warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged non-support. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

41-year-old Shawn M Brinkly of Henly was arrested at about 11:30 pm in Sullivan County for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

Share this: Tweet



