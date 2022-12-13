Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One hundred calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

12:39 am, Officers assisting County and Hwy. Patrol with vehicle accident on eastbound US 36 near the Thompson River bridge where road was blocked. No injuries were reported.

10:04 am, An individual came to the Police Department. A check in the system showed the person does have a warrant from another county. A Livingston County Deputy handled the remaining interaction.

12:52 pm, Officers investigated a complaint of someone dumping burning material at the City yard waste property.

1:11 pm, an Officer conducted a traffic stop at Washington/Ryan Lane for traffic violation. As a result, the officer located illegal weapons inside a backpack on the person. The items were seized. No arrests were made.

Share this: Tweet



