Beverly Kay Simpson, age 77, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Beverly was born the daughter of Dennie and Violet (Fields) Anderson on August 18, 1945, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1963 graduate of Southwest High School, where she was an all-star basketball and baseball player. She was united in marriage to Benny Simpson on May 4, 1968, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Beverly worked as a certified med tech at The Baptist Home for many years until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of the Chula Baptist Church, Chula, Missouri. She was also a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association. Beverly enjoyed knitting, watching food shows and her favorite soap opera, General Hospital, and baking cakes. She served as a 4-H Leader and taught the kids how to decorate cakes.

Survivors include her husband, Benny Simpson of the home; one son, Jeffrey Simpson of Sedro-Woolley, Washington; two grandchildren, Vanessa Ostermann and husband Dezic of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Jonathon Simpson of Sedro-Woolley, Washington; one brother, Dewayne Anderson and wife Susan of Braymer, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Garrett Simpson; one brother, Victor Anderson; one sister, Donna Thomas, and one niece, Debbie Peterson.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, December 19, 2022, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Livingston County 4-H and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

