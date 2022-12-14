Livingston County Deputies Transport Several To Prison

Twelve people were transported to the Missouri Department of Correction by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Four were on probation violation warrants, the other eight were following sentencing in Livingston County Court.

The four with Probation Violation warrants were Raven Pittman, Danielle Turner, John Goodwin, and Lee Hines.

Those sentenced include:

46-year-old Daisy Maddox of Chula, sentenced to 9 years on Delivery of Controlled Substance.

62-year-old Donna Collins of Chillicothe to attend CODS program on Possession of Controlled Substance.

24-year-old Sabrina Delozier of Kansas City, 3 year sentence on Possession of Controlled Substance.

57-year-old Tony Cashatt of Chillicothe, sentenced to 5 years on Possession of Controlled Substance.

34-year-old Arron Waldrep of Chillicothe, sentenced to 3 years on Possession of Controlled Substance.

35-year-old Nicholas Sturm of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years on Possession of Controlled Substance.

41-year-old Matthew Ritchie of Chillicothe, sentenced to 3 years on Possession of Controlled Substance.

36-year-old Adam Caudill of Wheeling, sentenced to 7 years DOC with 120 program on a Stealing case.

