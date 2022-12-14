The Neon Santa Is Back In Downtown Chillicothe

A large neon Santa that had been part of the decorations in Downtown Chillicothe is back! Santa can be found on the north wall of the Livingston County Library. The large neon-flashing Santa on the once belonged to Jim and Cindy Alford of Alford Outdoor Advertising. It had hung on a local bank for many years.

After selling the company in 2003, the Alfords donated the Santa to Main Street Chillicothe with the goal of it remaining in public use. The sign is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 250 pounds with fragile neon on board.

