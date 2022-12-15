Area Companies Receive USDA Rural Development Funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $285 million in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural America, and combat climate change USDA is also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to spur further investment. In the local counties, this includes :

$19,000 to Rickets Farm Service in Salisbury to install a 36 kilowatt (kW) solar array system

$20,000 to North Missouri Tire to install more energy-efficient lighting to three retail stores, including in Milan.

$67,866 for Moore Fans of Marceline to install a 125 kilowatt solar array

