Hornets Boys Basketball Loses Heartbreaker To Macon

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team fell in a close battle with Macon 51-47 on Thursday night.

The Hornets led 13-5 after the first quarter and were up 18-5 early in the second. But Macon put on a full-court press that really changed the pace of the game. Chillicothe did a good job of handling the pressure, but they became sped up once they got the ball in the frontcourt.

The change of pace led to a 16-3 Macon run to tie the ballgame up at 21. From there on out it was back and forth with multiple lead changes down the stretch. Chillicothe went into the fourth quarter leading 35-34, and both teams hit some huge shots in the clutch.

Mykel Linear had two big triples in the fourth quarter, none bigger than the one to give his Tigers a 50-47 lead with just under a minute to go. The Hornets had a chance with the ball down by three but were unable to get a shot up and ultimately ended up falling 51-47.

This drops Chillicothe to 3-3 on the season with their three losses coming by a combined 12 points.

James Mathew led the Hornets with 17 points and Griff Bonderer had 13 with an 11-point second quarter.

The Chillicothe Varsity Boys have a couple weeks off and are back in action on Thursday, December 29th against Milan in the NCMC Holiday Shootout.

