Two Bookings At Area Jails

Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Wednesday, deputies arrested 33-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez of Chillicothe for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $15,000 cash only.

