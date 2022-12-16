Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Officers Thursday. A couple of the calls include:

4:03 pm, Reported disturbance in the 400 block of Jackson Street. No domestic disturbance was found, but a 27-year-old at the scene was found to be wanted on a Parole Violation warrant. They were arrested and later transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on the warrant and on local charges of resisting arrest.

7:54 pm, Report of someone messing around a home in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Officers checked the area and are performing extra patrol in the area.

Numerous traffic stops, continuing investigations and building security checks.

