Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium Named “Soccer Facility of the Year” In Missouri
The Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association selected Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium as the “Soccer Field and Facility of the Year” for the state of Missouri on Thursday night.
This is a very competitive award that includes many different factors. Head boys soccer coach Tim Cunningham said, “I feel we are very blessed to have our players participate at a first class facility and we are extremely thankful for the people that make it possible.”