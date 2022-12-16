Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the first half of December includes several arrests and investigations.

Deputies have been working with other agencies on scams, including a local victim that lost well over $100,000. That incident is under investigation by the FBI. Deputies are also working with a fraud victim from Oklahoma who had their credit/debit card charged $136 and the vendor reportedly shipped the purchased item to an address in eastern Livingston County.

December 14 deputies concluded an investigation of felony stealing by deceit where a Carrollton resident allegedly sold his pickup to a person in Livingston County for $4200 cash, but did not have permission nor disclose that he had a lien on the vehicle through a cash loan business. The buyer is out the $4,200 cash plus other costs including buying new tires for the vehicle. LCSO arrested 28-year-old Joseph Wayne Webb of Carrollton for the alleged crime.

December 01, LCSO arrested Eunice L. Caselman, 47, Hale on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on original allegations class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance and class A misdemeanor DWI-Person less than 17 years of age in a vehicle. Bond set at $20,000 on case #22LV-CR00237-01

December 01 deputies arrested Anissa Lyn Rhoton, 46, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ms. Rhoton was transferred to Macon County Jail in lieu of bond.

December 05 deputies arrested Joshua Lanoyn Walton, 30, Chillicothe, on Macon County arrest warrant for alleged Assault-3rd degree, Assault-3rd degree, and Peace Disturbance. Mr. Walton was transferred to the custody of the Macon County Sheriff in lieu of bond.

December 05 deputies arrested Jeremy Terrill Walton, 29, Chillicothe, on Macon County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Obey Judge’s Order on Assault-3rd degree, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for Felony and Peace Disturbance. Mr. Walton was transferred to the custody of the Macon County Sheriff in lieu of bond.

December 07 at 9:07 a.m. LCSO arrested Christopher Michael Vaughn, 40, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on original class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mr. Vaughn was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

December 10 a deputy was checking on a parked vehicle at a closed business and noticed the vehicle had a broken window. The deputy identified the male who was sleeping in the vehicle and subsequently arrested Trayvione Jamar Colum Suber, 18, Chillicothe on a Carroll County arrest warrant on alleged failure to appear-traffic offense. Mr. Suber could not post the bond and was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center pending extradition by Carroll County.

December 12 deputies arrested Brett Allen Leakey, 22, Chillicothe when he surrendered to post bond on a Daviess County warrant for alleged Domestic Assault-3rd degree and Domestic Assault-4th degree. Mr. Leakey was released with a court date upon posting bond.

