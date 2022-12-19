8th Grade Hornets Basketball Grabs Hornet Hoops Tournament Championship

The Chillicothe Boys 8th Grade basketball team defeated the Marshall Owls 46-44 in the championship game of the CMS Hornet Hoops Tournament. The boys game was played right after the 8th Grade Chillicothe girls won their championship game!

Members of the 8th Grade Boys championship team are Bryson Shoop, Cooper Robinson, Harrison Costner, Logan Murrell, Andrew Schreiner, Jace Hail, Max Probasco, Howie Donoho, Malakhi Shipley, Lake Englert, Urijah Hunt and Jayden Martin.

Scoring:

Howie Donoho – 21 points

Bryson Shoop – 11 points

Max Probasco – 10 points

Logan Murrell – 4 points

“Such a fun group to coach,” Coach Cranmer said. “A very athletic team that will be a lot of fun to watch in High School!”

The Hornets finish the season with an 11-1 record.

