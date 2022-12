A report of a dumpster fire at 120 Batta Street Saturday summoned Chillicothe firefighters. The call came in at 6:19 pm and the firefighters arrived in two minutes to find two dumpsters of trash on fire. Seven-hundred-fifty gallons of water was used to put out the fire. The fire crew was on the scene for about 30 minutes.

Chillicothe Police called this illegal burning and the owner was given a warning.

