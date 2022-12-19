Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

A passenger in a vehicle was injured in a crash Saturday morning in Daviess County. State Troopers report the crash happened about 11:30 am on US 69 south of Pattonsburg. Thirty-seven-year-old Anastasha M Navarro of Maysville was eastbound on Route E and failed to stop at a stop sign. She ran off the east side of US 69. Her passenger, 36-year-old Edward L Cates of Bethany had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. he was not wearing a safety belt.

Troopers arrested Navarro for alleged DWI. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

State Troopers report one additional arrest over the weekend in the local counties. Sunday at about 2:10 am in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Kenneth N Crowley of Kansas City for alleged tampering with a vehicle. He was also arrested on a Buchanan County warrant for alleged child neglect. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Share this: Tweet



