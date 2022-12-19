Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the weekend.

Sunday,

12:04 AM, Officers responded to the area of Elm and JFK for a noise disturbance. Officers contacted one subject beating on the door of a residence and arguing with the resident. Per the homeowner’s request, Officers informed the subject to leave and not return. No arrests were made.

8:57 PM, Officers arrested a subject in the 600 block of Walnut Street who turned themselves in on an outstanding Municipal arrest warrant. The subject posted the $10 cash bond and was released with a new court date.

Saturday,

1:12 AM, A traffic stop was made near Ann and Locust Street after Officers observed a traffic infraction. The vehicle was stopped near Clay and Elm and officers determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was was arrested, processed, cited and released.

1:33 AM, Officers and Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Hornet Road for a fire alarm. The building was checked and it was determined to be a false alarm.

2:18 AM, Officers responded to a crash at Clay Street and Washington Streets. The accident occurred as one vehicle was southbound on Washington Street and proceded through the flashing yellow light. The other vehicle was eastbound on Clay Street and failed to stop at a flashing red light. Vehicle 1 struck vehicle 2 on the driver’s side causing moderate damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

12:29 PM, Officers responded to the 400 block of Jackson Street on a report that a man had died. Officers arrived and found the man inside the home. The investigation into the cause of death continues.

