Chillicothe Police For Tuesday

Seventy-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday.

9:58 am, Officers patrolling the 400 block of Walnut St. saw a car that appeared to be broken down. The owner of the vehicle informed officers that the car had been tampered with. The investigation continues.

4:54 pm, Officers assisting Children’s Division in the 1500 block of Bryan Street on an investigation.

5:01 pm, Officers responded to the 200 block of East Bridge in reference to property damage.

7:24 pm Officers assisted Emergency Services on a house fire in the 1100 block of South Street. Residents had been attempting to thaw frozen water lines.

