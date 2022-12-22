Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

6:24 am, Officer taking Fraud report, where a suspect made threats over Internet site to get the victim in legal trouble if payment not given to them…

12:04 pm, Officer responded to Business 36 and Washington Street for a two vehicle, non-injury crash. Both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene.

1:07 pm, Officers responded to Cowgill and Waples St. for a two-vehicle, non-injury crash…. One vehicle was towed from the scene….

3:47 pm, officers spoke with a caller about threats made to a hospital staff member. Victim was found to reside here, but the incident took place in a different jurisdiction. Advised them to contact the agency where the incident occurred….

4:31 pm, Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Street, on a report of a dog bite. The owner of the dog was issued a citation.

5:50 pm, Two vehicle accident in a parking lot in the 800 block of S. Washington Street. One driver was cited for no insurance.

