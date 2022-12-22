Two Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe

A two-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe left both drivers with moderate injuries. The crash happened Wednesday at about 10:50 am on LIV 224, at LIV 239. According to the report, 60-year-old Christine Anderson of Chillicothe was westbound on LIV 224 while a 17-year-old girl was northbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was on its side. Both drivers had moderate injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.

Share this: Tweet



