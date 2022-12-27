Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents

Monday:

11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released.

3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect in the 400 block of Clay Street. The investigation is still ongoing.

Sunday (Christmas Day)

06:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Clay St. for an unresponsive male. The 72-year-old man was later declared deceased. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Fire Department and the Livingston County Coroner.

Saturday

02:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for leaving the scene of an accident. Upon arrival, the officers gathered video from the business of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle had returned to the business. Officers made contact and arrested a 62-year-old woman for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license.

05:46 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Third and Washington Street for a two-vehicle crash. Officers report the driver of the striking vehicle appeared to be under the influence. Officers conducted field sobriety tests and placed the woman under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Friday

01:46 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Vine Street for broken windows. Photos were captured owner was contacted and an investigation is ongoing for property damage.

02:14 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Hillcrest for damage to the home owners lawn. Officers captured photos of ruts in the grass. An investigation is ongoing and a property damage report was generated.

Share this: Tweet



