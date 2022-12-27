Christmas Tree Disposal

Chillicothe Street Department will begin picking up real Christmas Trees for disposal on January 3rd. If you have a real Christmas tree and have taken it down, Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie says his department will pick up the trees that are placed by the curb in front of the house. Do Not place them in the alley and Do Not place them in the street.

The trees need to have all lights, decorations, tinsel, and the tree stand removed or they will not be picked up.

If you have an artificial tree you are throwing out, the street department WILL NOT pick those up.

Call 646-3811 if you have questions.

Share this: Tweet



