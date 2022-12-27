Missouri Highway Patrol Reports

State Troopers report one crash and one arrest.

A crash in Carroll County left two Carrollton residents injured Monday evening. State Troopers report 31-year-old Jamie L Humphrey and a five-year-old girl in her vehicle were taken to University Hospital in Columbia following the crash on US 65 and County road 324. According to the Highway Patrol, Humphrey was northbound and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Matthew R Johnson of Anoka, MN. Johnson was not injured.

A Green City man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan county Sunday. At about 4:30 pm, 28-year-old Zachary d Whittom was arrested for alleged DWI and leaving the scene of a crash. He was processed and released.

