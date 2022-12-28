Board of Public Works – Board Members

A retiring member of the Chillicothe Board of Public Works was recognized for his service Tuesday evening at the Chillicothe City Council. Ed Martens received a plaque for his service on the board. Martens thanked Mayor Theresa Kelly and the Council. He also talked about what the board does, with the community in mind.

He also talked about the reliability and upkeep of the Utilities for the community.

The Mayor also presented her recommendation to fill the opening on the board. Charles Washburn was nominated and approved on a vote of 4-0

Share this: Tweet



