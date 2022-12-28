Funds Approved For Pollock Sewer Project

Five-point-zero-six million dollars in funding for Phase 1 of a Sewer Project for the Village of Pollock. The funding is part of an Omnibus Bill signed by President Biden just before Christmas.

The Preliminary Engineering for Phase 1 includes connecting all households and businesses in Pollock to the sewer system. Phase 2 of the project, connecting Pollock to the Milan Sewer System, is planned but remains unfunded.

Phyllis Blondefield, Chair of the Village Council for Pollock stated, “This is a giant step to advance and ensure the future of Pollock. While sewer lines are far from glamorous, they are necessary infrastructure to advance quality of life and to promote economic development.”

