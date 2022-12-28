Water Line Survey For City of Chillicothe

The City of Chillicothe will soon begin a Water Line Survey that is required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. CMU Director Matt Hopper says the goal is to identify the waterlines that enter the buildings.

Hopper says they have two years to complete the identification process.

He says the water lines in Chillicothe enter your home or business from underground.

If you or the CMU crews are unable to identify the type of water line, they will need to dig up that line near the water meter.

The flyer from CMU will be found in your monthly billing in January.

