Chillicothe Basketball Goes 2-0 At NCMC Holiday Hoops Shootout

The Chillicothe Boys and Girls Basketball teams each grabbed a win over Milan on Thursday night at the NCMC Holiday Hoops Shootout. The Lady Hornets took down the Lady Wildcats 51-25 and the Boys squad knocked off Milan 55-37.

The Chillicothe girls team outscored Milan 32-17 in the first half. They were able to hold the Lady Cats to just one field goal in the entire second half on their way to a 51-25 victory.

Jessica Reeter led the way with 22 points and four assists. Sophomore Liz Oliver added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Hornets.

The Boys team went into the halftime break with a nine-point lead over the Wildcats, and came out in the second half on a mission. The Hornets won the second half 23-14 to beat Milan 55-37.

Griff Bonderer and James Mathew each tallied 19 points, with 35 of their 38 combined points coming in the first three quarters.

The Lady Hornets move to 6-2 on the year while the Hornets improve to 4-3. Both Hornets Basketball squads are back in action on Tuesday, January 3rd in a double header at Lawson.

