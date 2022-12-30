Kidder Woman Injured In Crash & Arrested

A Kidder woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers report 33-year-old Morgan R Lewallen of Kidder was northbound on 210th At Unity Avenue, southwest of Gallatin, when she ran off the west side of the road and he car rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment, and struck several boulders. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a safety belt.

Lewallen was also arrested by Troopers for alleged DWI, interfering or resisting arrest, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Share this: Tweet



