Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody

A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.

The report states Admire had suffered a significant medical issue. Life-saving measures were taken until the ambulance arrived and took over while transporting her to the hospital where she died at 2:33 pm.

