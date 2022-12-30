Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due.

12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Jefferson St. for an unresponsive female. The woman was pronounced deceased by EMS. The investigation is ongoing.

01:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Third Street for a dog bite. Officers arrived to find a woman had been bitten by her own dogs. She was transported to HMC for treatment.

03:05 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Walnut St. on a report of Child Neglect. Investigation is ongoing.

03:19 p.m., Officers were contacted regarding a woman with a Chillicothe Municipal Warrant that was arrested by an outside agency. Officers met with that agency and took custody of a woman. She was transported to Harrison County Jail in lieu of posting the required bond.

04:14 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Bridge for an unattended death. EMS called and Livingston County Coroner’s office, who pronounced the 68-year-old Chillicothe woman deceased. An investigation continues.

