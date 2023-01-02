Livingston County Jury Notices Sent

Six hundred Livingston County residents are receiving notices of Jury Duty in their mailboxes. The Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann prepared the notices from a list of randomly selected names. Those notices were sent in the mail by the Livingston County Sheriff, Steve Cox.

The notices are for a pool of jurors that will serve from February 13th to June 11th. Those receiving notices are asked to follow the instruction and complete the information online. If you have questions, call Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann at 660-646-8000.

