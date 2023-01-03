Chillicothe Basketball Goes 2-0 In Lawson Doubleheader

The Chillicothe High School Girls and Boys Basketball teams each took down Lawson in their doubleheader on Tuesday night. The Lady Hornets won in convincing fashion, 65-27. The Hornets had a decisive victory as well, winning 49-25.

In the Girls game, Kayanna Cranmer led the way with a season-high 20 points. Jessica Reeter and Lyla Beetsma each added 11 points. Chillicothe’s defense was suffocating all game long with loads of steals leading to transition buckets. The Lady Hornets move to 7-2 on the season.

James Mathew was magnificent for the Boys’ squad, scoring 21 points. Griff Bonderer added 14 points with three triples. The Hornets held the Cardinals to just seven total points in the second half on just two made field goals.

Both teams are back in action against Bishop LeBlond later this week. The Boys play at home at 7:30 pm on Thursday, and the Girls play on Friday at 7 pm at Bishop LeBlond.

