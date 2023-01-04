The Chillicothe Police report for Monday included 67 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

5:59 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Burnam Rd. for a deceased person. Upon investigation, the coroner suspected the death was from natural causes.

8:57 a.m., Officers responded to a fast food restaurant for a motor vehicle crash. The driver sustained a non-emergency medical issue, accelerated the vehicle, and caused property damage. No injuries reported.

6:39 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Ln. for an intoxicated man who wanted to go to the hospital. Upon arrival, he was found to be intoxicated and was taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center.

