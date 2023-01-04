Chillicothe R-II “Grow Your Own” Scholarship Winners

Several Chillicothe R-II Staff members applied for and received the Grow Your Own Scholarships. The announcement was made as part of Tuesday’s awards program. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the funds were made available by The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

The recipients of $900 scholarships are: Madison Busse, Shannon Marsh, Madison Eller, Brooke Horton, Cherokee Shipley, Kortney Nelson, Crystal Lehman, Heather Mudd, Kellen Overstreet, Cathryn Boyd, and Amanda Hall.

