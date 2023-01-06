Animal Ordinance On Trenton Council Agenda

An amendment to an animal control ordinance is on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

Two ordinances are on the agenda. The first is for hauling sand for the City. the second ordinance is to amend the ordinance for

“OWNING, KEEPING OR HARBORING OF DANGEROUS DOGS”

New Business includes:

Appointments for the Convention & Visitor’s Bureau

Approval of a bid for a treatment plant clarifier modification.

No executive session is planned for Monday’s meeting.

