Ballot Language On Chillicothe City Council Agenda
A board appointment, purchase of equipment, and ballot language are a few of the items on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers. Appearances on the agenda include:
- Mayor Kelly with an appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission.
- Fire Chief Reeter with a request for the purchase of turnout gear.
- City Clerk Hess will present a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an election form for Citizens Bancshares.
- City Administrator Frampton will present an ordinance for the ballot language to extend the Capital Improvement Sales Tax
- She will also present the ordinance to extend the contract for the Industrial Park farmland.
- Codes Office Gates will present an ordinance for Home-based Businesses.
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.