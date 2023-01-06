Ballot Language On Chillicothe City Council Agenda

A board appointment, purchase of equipment, and ballot language are a few of the items on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday.  The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers.  Appearances on the agenda include:

  • Mayor Kelly with an appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission.
  • Fire Chief Reeter with a request for the purchase of turnout gear.
  • City Clerk Hess will present a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an election form for Citizens Bancshares.
  • City Administrator Frampton will present an ordinance for the ballot language to extend the Capital Improvement Sales Tax
  • She will also present the ordinance to extend the contract for the Industrial Park farmland.
  • Codes Office Gates will present an ordinance for Home-based Businesses.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

