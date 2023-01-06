Ballot Language On Chillicothe City Council Agenda

A board appointment, purchase of equipment, and ballot language are a few of the items on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers. Appearances on the agenda include:

Mayor Kelly with an appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission.

Fire Chief Reeter with a request for the purchase of turnout gear.

City Clerk Hess will present a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an election form for Citizens Bancshares.

City Administrator Frampton will present an ordinance for the ballot language to extend the Capital Improvement Sales Tax

She will also present the ordinance to extend the contract for the Industrial Park farmland.

Codes Office Gates will present an ordinance for Home-based Businesses.



An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

