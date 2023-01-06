Budget & E911 On County Commission Agenda

The County Budget remains on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission.  The commissioners will meet Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Tuesday the commissioners will meet at 9:00 am at Chillicothe City Hall for the E911 Meeting.  Following that meeting, they will return to the courthouse.

Wednesday and Thursday, the meetings will start at 9:30 am in the Commission Room.

All three agendas include the 2023 County Budget, county road and bridge matters, and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

