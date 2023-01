The 2022 Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet is on January 26th. Chamber Director Crystal Narr says the evening includes dinner, awards, and entertainment.

Tickets for the Chamber banquet at $45 each and are available on-line or by calling the chamber of commerce office at 660-646-4050.

Narr says they have local entertainment returning this year.

You are asked to make your reservation by the 18th.

