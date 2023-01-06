Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Report

One crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday in the local counties.

At about 6:10 am in Sullivan County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries.  State Troopers report 27-year-old Kassie R Buckwalter of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that happened when she was westbound on Missouri 6 near Greencastle.  Her vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.  She was not wearing a safety belt.

In Carroll County at about 12:20 pm, Troopers arrested 44-year-old Kasey R Wilson of Wellington for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Ray County warrant.  He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.

