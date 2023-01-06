Lady Hornets Fall To Undefeated Bishop LeBlond 50-42

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team dropped its game at Bishop LeBlond on Friday night 50-42. The Lady Hornets led 20-15 after the first quarter, but got outscored by the Eagles 35-22 in the next three quarters.

Tatum Studer led the way for LeBlond with 18 points while going 6/8 from the free throw line. Bishop LeBlond went 17/27 at the free throw line as a team while Chillicothe went 9/15. The Lady Eagles improve to 12-0 on the season.

Jessica Reeter finished with 19 points for Chillicothe and Kayanna Cranmer added 10. The Lady Hornets drop to 7-3 on the year.

Chillicothe is back in action on Tuesday in the Lawson Tournament when they take on Penney at 6:45 pm.

