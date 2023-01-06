Three Bookings For Livingston County

Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday.

37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.

54-year-old John Wayne Rothwell of St. Joseph was booked for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

29-year-old Kayla Linn Jones of Trenton was booked into the Harrison County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance, following her arraignment in Livingston County Court and entering a not-guilty plea. Her bond is set at $20,000 cash only

Share this: Tweet



