Crash Leaves Humphreys Woman With Serious Injuries & Arrested

A Humphreys woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 5 near Humphreys. The crash occurred Saturday at about 6:00 pm, as 47-year-old Lisa Arndt was westbound and ran off the right side of the roadway, her car struck an embankment and overturned,

State Troopers arrested Arndt for alleged DWI, driving in a Careless and Imprudent manner, and no driver’s license. She was released for treatment.

Share this: Tweet



