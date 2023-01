Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff.

39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed.

34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed.

