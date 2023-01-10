CHILLICOTHE HORNETS TAKE A ROUND ONE WIN OVER THE TRENTON BULLDOGS

The Chillicothe Hornet basketball team win game one of the Lawson Tournament in a convincing fashion 57-21 over the Trenton Bulldogs. A very close contest in the first half, both defenses putting on a show with the half coming to an end Chillicothe leading 20-15. Coach Cool making a key adjustment in the second half as Chillicothe come out of the locker room and going on a 28 point run in the 3rd only allowing 4 points to Trenton. Chillicothe with a commanding lead slowing the ball down in the 4th still outscoring the Bulldogs 9-2.

Chillicothe struggled from the free throw line going 4/14 but had no problem putting the ball through the hoop. Griff Bonderer commanding the offense with control and precision getting the ball to his open team mates. Bonderer scoring 4 points on the night but with his court vision allowing almost the entire Chillicothe roster to put points on the board.

The ball was spread out amongst the whole Chillicothe team with almost every player on the roster scoring points in the contest. James Mathew leading with 14 points followed by Jaishon White with 9 points, Cayden Potter with 8 points, and Landon Winder with 7 points.

