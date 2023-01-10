City’s Home Based Business Ordinances Amended To Comply With New State Law

Chillicothe City Ordinances for Home Based Businesses were amended at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting. The changes are to comply with new state laws in Missouri. Code Enforcement Office Gil Gates presented the updates.

Under the new state law, home-based work includes “any lawful occupation performed by a resident within a residential home or accessory structure, which is clearly incidental and secondary to the use of the dwelling unit for residential purposes and does not change the residential character of the residential building or adversely affect the character of the surrounding neighborhood.”

There are still some restrictions, and neighborhood restrictions or covenants would still apply.

Businesses that require inspections or occupational licenses would still be required to follow those requirements. If you have questions, contact the Codes Office at Chillicothe City Hall.

