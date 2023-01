Two Bookings at the Harrison County Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Tuesday, Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes on a 24-hour hold. He was held without bond.

Wednesday morning, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 38-year-old Kayci Delaine Porter was booked after a guilty plea on a charge of stealing. She was sentenced to 2 days in jail.

