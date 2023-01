A Green City man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County Wednesday. At about 8:25 pm, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Anthony J Dorsey on a Putnam County warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and two counts of alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail with no bond allowed.

Share this: Tweet