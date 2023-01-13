Chillicothe Fire Department Makes Residential Knox Boxes Available

Residential Knox Boxes are available through the Chillicothe Fire Department for Livingston County residents. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says this could provide emergency services access that could allow the older residents to stay in their homes longer.

Reeter says the Knox Boxes are available at no charge.

There are 25 Knox Boxes available at this time. If you are interested in more information or would like to apply to have one installed, contact the Chillicothe Fire Department at 660-646-2139.

